Imo: Atiku bemoans PDP’s loss at Supreme Court

Former Vice President Atiku Abubakar has bemoaned the loss of the Imo state governorship seat by the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and its candidate, Emeka Ihedioha.

Reacting to Tuesday’s judgment of the Supreme Court, which sacked Ihedioha and declared Senator Hope Uzodinma winner of the governorship seat, Atiku urged PDP and Ihedioha not to despair.

In a statement he released in Abuja on Wednesday, the former Vice President said although the judgement was unexpected and unpalatable, the PDP and its candidate had no choice but to accept the verdict.

“With regards to the judgment of the Supreme Court, which nullified the election of the candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, Emeka Ihedioha, as Governor of Imo state, I can only say that since the Supreme Court is final, we must accept its judgment, however unexpected and unpalatable it may be”, he said.

He enjoined the PDP to be guided by the rule of law, even if logic sheds light on a different path.

The statement said, “Having said that, let me state unequivocally that I solidarise with Emeka Ihedioha, a man I know to be a great leader of men and resources. In the fullness of time, I am convinced that he will overcome this setback and emerge stronger.

“I also stand fully with the Peoples Democratic Party. In good and bad times, we must continue to be the object of hope that the Nigerian people have for their escape from the prevailing despotism and despair that has gripped almost every aspect of our national life.

“We provided genuine democracy for this nation once before, and I believe it is our destiny to democratically restore what has been lost due to the encroachment of anti democratic agents.

“Philosophers have said that tough times never last, but that tough people do. I urge the people of Imo and the entirety of the Nigerian people not to give in to despair.

“This nation has gone through despotic times before, and we have survived them and thrived. I am very certain that this history will repeat itself.

“My greatest desire, and one I hope to see again in my lifetime, is that Nigeria will fulfil its potential as the land of unity, faith, peace and progress. These four ideals have been missing from our borders for a while, and all freedom loving Nigerians ought to henceforth work together to bring them back. So help us God”.

