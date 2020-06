Glad to hear that Obaseki has joined @OfficialPDPNig with (assuming it is true) all the LGA Chairmen & House of Assembly members in Edo state. He lost round 1 to Oshiomole and I hope that he has better luck in round 2. This is especially so now thet we are on the same side!

