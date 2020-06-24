I’m Doing What They Call Siddon Look” – Rotimi Amaechi Reacts To APC Crisis

Minister of Transportation and Leader of the All Progressives Congress in Rivers State, Rotimi Amaechi has reacted to the crisis rocking his party, APC at the national and state levels.

Amaechi, in a statement released by his media office said he has decided to steer clear of the in-party politics because people know him as being blunt which sometimes can be misunderstood for arrogance.

Amaehi wondered why the crisis within the APC cannot be resolved, especially when all members of the party are “adults”.

Read His Statement Below;

“What is happening in APC, I don’t know; what is happening in Rivers State, I don’t know. What I’ve done is to keep away from politics. Even if I’m bothered, it’ll be internally.

“There’s nobody there (in the party) who is a child; we’re all adults. I don’t want to get involved in politics.

“Nigerians know me for being blunt and honest. Some see it as arrogance, some see it as being brash, whatever it is. What do I need to say that I have not said before? It’s internal dynamics of politics, it’s internal struggle.

“So, I have said it several times. When we fought in 2015, I said this country cannot continue the way it is going. I’m not helpless, but I’m doing what they call ‘siddon look,”

“I believe that no matter how angry you are, no matter how institutions are manipulated, a judge once said ‘I’m allowed to be wrong, that’s why you have the court of appeal, that’s why you have the supreme court.’ So if you think that what the state judiciary is doing is wrong, then you go to the Court of Appeal, you go to the Supreme Court and ensure you exhaust the due process.”

There are more than 10 litigations bordering on the leadership crisis in the party at the Federal Capital Territory, Edo and Rivers states.

