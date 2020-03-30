Ilorin Emirate youths donate to the needy

Agency Reporter

The Ilorin Emirate Youth Development Association (IEYDA) on Sunday distributed foodstuff to about 200 people in Ilorin to cushion the sit-at-home directive.

The donation, according to the association’s President, Babatunde Salaudeen, was in line with the organisation’s emergency food response on COVID-19.

He said: “We decided to assist our people because of the sit-at-home directive. Our people need help because many live from hand to mouth, and since they are not going out, we must provide for them so they can eat.”

Salaudeen praised well-meaning individuals and philanthropists who supported the association, and urged others to emulate them.