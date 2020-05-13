Categories
Ikpeazu Inspects Projects In Abia, Stops Street Trading At Opobo Area (Photos)

IgbereTV reports that Governor Ikpeazu on Wednesday Inspected some ongoing Projects In Abia, during which he ordered the General Manager of the Traffic and Indiscipline Management Agency of Abia State (TIMAAS), Engr. Bright Chinedu Ikeokwu to immediately rid the popular Opobo Junction area at Ogbor Hill of forms of street trading.

Governor Ikpeazu who earlier spoke about the menace of the street traders around the Opobo axis during his radio interview at Magic FM Aba lamented that despite all appeals to the traders, they have continued to Illegally occupy the area, including the entrance into Ehere Road through Opobo Junction.

Governor Ikpeazu ordered the agency to use every lawful means to move the street traders away from the area to allow free flow of traffic.

