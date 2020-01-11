Ikpeazu expresses shock over sudden death of LG Chair

By Sunny Nwankwo, Umuahia

Governor Okezie Ikpeazu has expressed shock at the sudden death of the Transition Committee Chairman of Arochukwu Local Government Area, Hon. Maurice Onyekachi Okoro.

Hon. Okoro was amongst the 17 Local Government Areas Transition Committee Chairmen inaugurated by the Governor on December 18,2019. He slumped and died yesterday after attending to some official assignments.

In a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Mr. Onyebuchi Ememanka, Governor Ikpeazu described the Late Hon. Okoro as a hardworking and dedicated politician whose commitment to excellence in service was not in doubt.

In Ikpeazu’s words, “Hon. Okoro had shared with me some wonderful ideas which he planned to implement in his Local Government and I was deeply impressed with his depth. His sudden death is a huge blow to me personally and our administration”.

