Ike’s death a big loss to Nigeria, says Omo-Agege

The death of famous Nigerian novelist, Professor Chukwuemeka Ike, is a big loss to Nigeria, Deputy Senate President Ovie Omo-Agege, has said.

The senator expressed deep shock and grief over the demise of the novelist.

He described the death of the writer and traditional ruler, not only as a monumental loss to the people of Anambra State but also to other Nigerians.

Reacting to the news of the demise of the author, Omo-Agege said: “I am deeply saddened by the news of Professor Chukwuemeka Ike’s demise. He was not only an administrator, author and cerebral scholar but also a royal father.

“As the author of books, like The Naked Gods, Our Children Are Coming Home, Conspiracy of Silence, The Bottled Leopard, Toads for Supper, The Potter’s Wheel, Sunset at Dawn, among others, he used his God-given talent to showcase the richness of African culture.”

While praying for repose of the soul of the foremost writer and traditional ruler, Senator Omo-Agege commiserated with his family, subjects and people of Anambra State and prayed Almighty God to give them the fortitude to bear the irreparable loss.

The novelist, who died on December 9, 2019, at Nnamdi Azikiwe Teaching Hospital, Nnewi, Anambra State, after a brief illness, was aged 89.

Until his death, Professor Ike was the traditional ruler of Ndikelionwu in Orumba South Local Government Area of Anambra State.

