Ike; Equiano; MTN fake fine

By Tony Marinho

Remembrance: Armed Forces Remembrance Day. Too many members of our gallant armed forces lie dead on the battlefields of life and in the graves of military cemeteries. We must boldly add more than a million civilians as they cannot be dismissed merely by using the cold blooded and indifferent term ‘collateral damage’, perhaps better called ‘collateral corpses’.

A death in war is a death in war, in or out of uniform! And do not forget the victims of war, refugees, male, female, child and geriatric each with their own story of horror.

In regard to the armed forces, in order for the loss of their lives in the national interest not to have been in vain, much better arrangements need to be made for the care of their surviving families especially widows and the health and education of the children left behind.

Even the care of their graves must be much improved and visitors encouraged to visit them and learn names of many of these fallen heroes.

Beyond parades and collections of funds, we require many more documentaries and programmes highlighting the working life of past and present armed forces members as well as the self-sacrificing bravery of ‘our heroes past’ who signed up to die but always hoped and prayed to live to fight another day.

The documentaries should also explore the depth of suffering and loss endured by loved ones left behind. All other countries specialise in glorifying their battles, even the ones they lost and capitalise on the heroic exploits of ancestors through films, story-telling, theatre and documentaries. Now we have been given back history and have over 100 TV and 250-300 radio stations and have our Nollywood,

we should be taking on many more real-life heroic stories. It is time for more writers to write scripts about more Nigerian heroes, in and out of uniform.

The decision to shoot down a plane with 176 human beings is a monstrously criminal action, make no mistake. It is not new. It is deliberately camouflaged as a ‘mistake’, a ‘monstrous murderous mistake’ made by low government officials or military proxies with the heads of state falsely claiming no knowledge. But the dead are deliberately dead.

We mourn Professor Chukwuemeka Ike, a renowned academic and writer of many books with, I must add, very interesting titles. They include Toads For Supper, Sunset At Dawn, The Bottled Leopard, The Potter’s Wheel, and many others.

The great pity about such great writers is that too often their books do not find their way into the primary, secondary and even tertiary curricular lists even in their states let alone the over 100 Unity Schools and the 60,000 + public primary and secondary schools.

Writers are only happy when their books are being read and discussed. No doubt we will have an outpouring of love and many cows will meet their meaty end.

But how many of his books will be read, now that he is dead? Ministers of education and governors should direct that as part of the ‘passage to glory’ an appropriate book pack, a collection of his words and works be given to each school.

Of course, we should not wait for the dead to scream from the grave the silent accusations of ‘being passed by’. A writer, especially a dead writer, needs his books read for him or her to remain alive in our national consciousness.

This is why we are also encouraged throughout 2020 and beyond to revive the UNESCO-recognized OlaudahEquiano@275, Nigeria’s first best-selling Western published writer who rose from being kidnapped and being made a slave to becoming free man, owning slaves to protect them and actively fighting against slavery, catalyzed by his many personal experiences and witnessing of suffering and pain of other slaves.

Nigerians not only have right and a responsibility to know and teach him as an example of fortitude in the midst of abject misery. Wanted: Nigeria’s plays, documentaries, operas, hip-hop, Afrobeat, rap versions of OlaudahEqiuiano@275?

Nigeria has dropped demands of $1.5b+ from MTN and handed the matter to FIRS and Customs. A demand which has brought Nigeria into international disrepute!! Why was this not done before raising false alarm? ICPC and EFCC: Which Nigerian individual government employees came up with this MTN fake fine figure? Charge them to court for attempted fraud.

Was the fake figure properly calculated or a figment of a corruptly concocted vendetta, perhaps for refusal to offer or to respond to a bribe demand echoing the ‘I will destroy you’ or ‘I will deal with you’ syndrome of government officials.

Please check the minutes of meetings and identify persons who wrongly accused the MTN of huge criminal transgression, damaging its local and international reputation and affecting it share price and dividends and causing the sack of many staff.

They have embarrassed Nigeria and scared international business away. That has cost more than apologies can make up for. From hugely unrealistic and fraudulent estimate billing to outrageous demands, government agencies are notorious for their way of riding roughshod over the citizenry they are to serve.

We require Ombuds-persons to mediate in such cases as the court can take forever and are hugely expensive. Officials who terrify citizens with outrageous bills are extortioners and operate their scams in all government arms and should face court action like the Yahoo-yahoo boys they are, with consequential criminal prosecution and jail terms.

