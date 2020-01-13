Ihedioha receives relief materials for flood victims   

IMO State Governor Emeka Ihedioha has received a truck-load of relief materials for use by those displaced by the massive flooding in the state in the third quarter of 2019.

The materials were donated by Sepat, an oil and gas firm operating in the state.

Not less than 15 communities of the riverine and oil–producing areas – Ohaji Egbema, Oguta, Mmahu, Etekuru, Obiaakpu, Abor, Oguta I and II, Ezi Orsu, Orsu Obodo, Umuorji, Abacheke – among others were flooded after heavy rainfall. Some of the villages are submerged, forcing relocation of people to camps.

According to Seplat General Manager External affairs and Communications, Dr. Chioma Nwachuku, the materials comprised bags of rice, mattresses, groundnut oil and mosquito nets, were given to provide succour to the displaced victims of the flood because as a major stakeholder, the company is “mindful that the state is our partner and a major stakeholder; we remain ready to partner with the government to provide better quality of life for the people. We are hopeful that our donation will alleviate the sufferings of the displaced flood victims in Imo state. We wish to support the governor to effectively bring relief to those impacted by the flood.”

Read Also: Ihedioha pledges to uphold independence of judiciary

Other members of the Seplat delegation to the ceremony are Operations Director Effiong Okon, General Manager Eastern Asset Ayodele Olatunde, Base Manager (East) Emeka Onyeagba and Jeff Chinda of Community Relations.

Okon assured the governor that the company would expeditiously commence and complete work on the road to the $700 million Assa North/Ohaji South gas business development project.

Governor Ihedioha, Deputy Governor Gerald Irona and other top government official s received the matarials.

Ihedioha assured the company that Imo state would provide an enabling environment for a continued robust partnership.

He promised that the relief materials would be distributed judiciously and directly to the flood displaced victims.

The governor also noted that the state is looking forward to additional partnership with the company in the education sector especially in the promotion of technical education.

He said: “We are also happy that Seplat is one of the operators in the state with a physical office in Owerri. This means that you have become a responsible corporate citizen of Imo state. We appreciate your contributions and we assure you that Imo is home for you, we also assure you that these materials here will be judiciously utilized”.

Share on: WhatsApp

Got gist? Call us on 08066255832 Share



Tweet



WhatsApp

Email





Like Loading...