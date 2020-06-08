IGP Unveils COVID-19 Guidelines For Law Enforcement Officers

The Inspector-General of Police, Mohammed Adamu speaks during the unveiling of new operational guidelines for the police on COVID-19 prevention enforcement duties at the Force Headquarters, Abuja on June 8, 2020. Credit: Sodiq Adelakun/Channels TV

The Inspector-General of Police, Mohammed Adamu has unveiled new operational guidelines for the police and other law enforcement agencies on COVID-19 prevention enforcement duties.

In a statement issued on Monday by the Force Public Relations Officer, DCP Frank Mba, the event which held at the Force Headquarters in Abuja is “part of measures to foster a more harmonious relationship between the Police and members of the public and deepen respect for the rights of citizens.”

Mba noted that the guidelines will also fight “crimes such as domestic violence, rape, child molestation and other incidents of Gender-Based Violence (GBV).”

The IGP who lamented the increase in reported cases of domestic violence, rape, defilement, cybercrimes etc linked with the COVID-19 restrictions, noted that “these unfortunate incidents have prompted the introduction of these Operational Guidelines which will help to adequately coordinate and reshape the conducts of personnel of the Force.”

He believes that it also serves as a standard code of conduct for Police officers in similar operations in the future.

In order to rid the nation of crimes relating to Gender-Based Violence, IGP Adamu ordered the strengthening of the Gender-Desk Units and the Juvenile Welfare Centres (JWCs) across the country and the deployment of investigative assets to deal with gender-related offences.

“In addition, the Cybercrime Unit of the Force has also been strengthened to deal with cybercrimes connected with the COVID-19 pandemic.

“The Assistant Inspectors-General of Police and Commissioners of Police in Zonal and State Commands as well as Heads of Police Departments/Formations have been directed by the IGP to make the Guidelines subject of departmental briefings and lectures.

“The Operational Guidelines will also serve as a training manual in all Police training institutions,” the statement partly read.

He also expressed profound appreciation to the Executive Director, CLEEN Foundation and the representative of the British High Commission for their contributions and presence during the unveiling of the Operational Guidelines.

