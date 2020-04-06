Categories
Ighodalo hails Sanwo-Olu

Gboyega Alaka

 

THE Senior Pastor of the Trinity House, Pastor Ituah Ighodalo has commended the Lagos State Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu for creditably handling the COVID-19 given the circumstances and the resources available to the state.

Ighodalo who stated this in a chat with our correspondent said the governor position was further strengthened by a very brilliant Commissioner of Health, Prof. Akin Abayomi, a professor of virology and this whole thing falls within his area of specialty.

