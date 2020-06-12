Ighalo Set To Continue Scoring Form Against Super Eagles Star

Odion Ighalo will look to continue his amazing form in front of goal for Manchester United when he comes up against Semi Ajayi’s West Brom on Friday.

Ighalo who powered a brace for the Red Devils during an 11-aside match on Saturday is set to again lead the line against the Baggies as Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s men continue preparation for the Premier League restart on June 17.

The former Watford forward extended his loan deal to January 21 after impressing with four goals in eight matches in all competitions for United before the suspension of football due to the Covid-19 outbreak.

Sponsored Video: MUST WATCH! Thanks for watching!

Ajayi will cherish the chance of coming up against Ighalo, who retired from the Super Eagles after helping Nigeria win bronze at the 2019 African Cup of Nations (AFCON).

Manchester United were due to play Stoke City but the match was cancelled after a Potters player tested positive to the deadly Covid-19.

SOURCE:- fcnaija

Click any of the icons below to share this post!

Tweet

WhatsApp

Email

