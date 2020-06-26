Ifeanyi Udeze’s Former Club Complete The Signing Of Benin City-Born Forward

Ifeanyi Udeze’s former club AEK Athens has completed the signing of Benin City-born forward Bright Enobakhare after a six-year stint with Premier League outfit Wolverhampton Wanderers.

The 22-year-old Dream Team VII striker turned down a new deal with Nuno Espírito Santo’s side before he secured a move Greek Super League club as a free agent on a two contract until 2023.

Enobakhare, however, joined Brown Ideye, Chuba Akpom and Aderson Esititi for the growing list of Nigerian players plying their trades in the league.

Speaking on his move to the Athens Olympic Stadium outfit, the young forward told the club’s official website: “It is a great move (the transfer to AEK) and I am happy to be here,”

“To be honest, I searched the internet, like YouTube, for how the team plays and trains, and I think it will fit my gameplay, so I’m happy to be here.”

“I don’t want to talk about myself so much, I think the stadium will ‘talk’ about me,” he added the Benin City-born.

Enobakhare who was part of Nigeria’s squad to the 2019 U23 AFCON in Egypt, had loan spells at Coventry City, Wigan Athletic, and Scottish Premiership club Kilmarnock will look to impress Gernot Rohr with the Greek side to boost his chances for Super Eagles call up.

source:- fcnaija

