Nigerian veteran singer, Bisade Ologunde known with the stage name, Lagbaja has reacted to the enormous cases of rape recorded in 2020.

The award-winning singer took to his Instagram page to react to the alarming number of rape cases in the country at the moment. The “Never Far Away” singer finds it shocking that people would still engage in such criminal acts in 2020. He condemned the act and added that there would always be consequences for those that have raped anyone in the past.

He wrote: “Hmmmm, I can’t believe in this 2020 people still do evil things like this. It is wrong, it is WRONG. If you did it in the past it would hunt your future, smh!”

Sponsored Video: MUST WATCH! Thanks for watching!

The post “If You’ve Raped In The Past, It Will Hunt You In The Future” – Lagbaja appeared first on tooXclusive.

Click any of the icons below to share this post!

Tweet

WhatsApp

Email

