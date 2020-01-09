We are in the year of NTS – No Trash Songs

If we must not lie, some artiste have intentionally or unintentionally served us below par songs.

As in, songs that are supposed to end up in the trash can of the studio where it’s recorded.

Some moments ago we posted a video of songs that were released 20 years ago in the year 2000 and memories of those songs and how amazing they were then started rolling through my head.

Now we are in the beginning of another decade and 20 years later, we want to remember the songs released this year and be happy.

In a bid to avoid trash songs this year, the question is

If You Have The Power To Stop An Artiste From Making Music This Year – Who Would It Be And Why?

Be sincere

Drop your comments

