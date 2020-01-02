If You Are Not Rich, Can’t Afford To Fly Me Out And Buy Me Designers Don’t Talk To Me – Khloe (Watch Video)

BBNaija reality star, Khloe has sent a warning to men trying to get attention, insisting they must be rich.

Khloe while wishing her fans and followers a happy new year on her social media page stated that any man that wants her must be rich and ready to buy her cars, houses, designers and take her on trips outside the country.

According to her, she only wants someone who can take care of himself and of her because she likes to enjoy a good life and needs only those ones that would give her that baby girl life.

If you are not rich, can’t afford to fly me out and buy me designers don’t talk to me – Khloe pic.twitter.com/fkhJ0h1tRw — Laila Ijeoma | Lailasnews.com (@LailaIjeoma) January 2, 2020

