Activist Deji Adeyanju has said those into crime should not have a social media account, saying they should ‘learn’ from Nigerian politicians who hardly have one.

His tweet comes after popular instagram celebrity, Hushpuppi was allegedly picked up at his Dubai home.

”If you are into crime, you shouldn’t have a social media account. This is why most Nigerian politicians don’t have a social media account”, Adeyanju tweeted.

