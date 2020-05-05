Idahosa: there will be no power shift in Edo

Former Edo State Commissioner for Information and chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Charles Idahosa spoke with reporters on the resignation of Taiwo Akerele, former Chief of Staff to Governor Godwin Obaseki, preparations for the September 19 governorship poll and other partisan issues. Excerpts:

As one of the leaders of the APC in Edo state, what is your reaction to the sudden resignation of Taiwo Akerele, former Chief of Staff to Governor Godwin Obaseki?

It might surprise you and a lot of people to know that I was the one that nominated Taiwo Akerele as Chief of Staff to Governor Godwin Obaseki. He worked with me in Government House when I was Political Adviser to former Governor Adams Oshiomhole.

That was why I liked him because he was very efficient. He was a secretary of a committee that I chaired in Government House.

He was rolling on the ground when I nominated him as Chief of Staff because he was already lobbying me to assist him in becoming a Commissioner, only for the governor to come to me and said ‘Is there anybody you can suggest to me as Chief of Staff?’ I immediately said Taiwo Akerele from Akoko Edo; the governor approved it and that was how he became Chief of Staff.

Did he inform you about his intention to resign or you just heard the news from the media like every other Nigerian?

He came to me about three days before he resigned but unfortunately I was already resting. So, my security man said he couldn’t see me. Later, my security man told me that ‘Sir, while you were sleeping, the Chief of Staff came here’ and I asked him ‘ Why didn’t you wake me up?’.

He later came with his retinue of people and he spoke to me that he wants to resign. I asked him why and he gave me all cock and bull stories. He said they did not allow him to function as Chief of Staff. He said the Deputy Governor and SSG have taken over his role and so he wanted to resign.

I asked him ‘ Why did it take you almost four years before saying this? Why are you resigning when election is just three months away? Were you looking forward to COVID-19 funds? Because the Obaseki we know will never share money to people anyhow.

If he had been sharing money, by now he won’t be able to pay salaries and carry out other developmental projects.

Then, I asked him a very crucial question, ‘Are you being blackmailed into resigning?’ Is there anything you have done wrong in the past that some people are now using against you? He said ‘No, he wasn’t being blackmailed’.

I remembered that a Commissioner that left in 2014 came back crying that he was blackmailed because of the activities he did few years ago when he was a young man in the United States.

With the governorship election just few months away, do you think his departure will negatively affect Governor Obaseki’s chances?

The issue of the sudden resignation of the Chief of Staff is completely meaningless and of no effect. He is a political lightweight and very inconsequential until I nominated him for the position. As chief of staff, his action is a betrayal to the governor.

There are so many things that have been unraveled about him that I don’t want to talk about because like I told you, it is not an issue. We have seen it before.

The sad aspect is that Oshiomhole is allowing little boys to rubbish him. I feel so sorry for the young man. He comes from a very deprived part of Edo, Akoko-Edo which is the oldest local government in Nigeria. The governor was trying to appoint people so that more developments can come into the area.

The two people he gave positions from there ended by betraying him. John Mayaki sold out the governor and now Akerele, the Chief of Staff also betrayed the governor.

So, I feel so sorry for the people of Akoko-Edo and I expect them to do the right thing by calling their people to order. I have worked with a lot of senior politicians from there and I gained a lot of experience from there.

I know of Barrister S. S. Obaro, a veteran politician from that area and also Hon. Michael Oloyo. So, I feel so sorry for Akerele, but I don’t see his resignation affecting Obaseki’s government in any way. All these are plots to distract the governor.

The governor has performed so creditably well and Edo people are ready to give him their mandate again. The formula put in place by Governor Obaseki is what the Federal Government is adopting today.

We are very proud of him and on behalf of the APC leaders in Edo state, we have congratulated him for all that he has done for us and will still do in the next four years.

But, those against the governor’s reelection, especially members of the Edo Peoples Movement (EPM), don’t seem to share your view. Do you think they have what it takes to deny the governor a second term?

It is rather unfortunate that the supporters of Oshiomhole don’t have any respect for him. If they do, they should have just allowed the man to be resting now having gone through a very traumatic time to save his job in Abuja. I expect them to leave him alone and stop dragging him into all this mess.

For a man that went to court after Governor Obaseki had held a meeting of South-South leaders where four governors attended and they agreed on who will take over from him as national chairman.

He rushed to the Appeal Court and they said we will send a message to you on when we will set up a panel. Then they called him back at 4pm to give him a breathing space. We are all aware that it was the late Abba Kyari that saved him.

While people were carrying rumours that Abba Kyari was Obaseki’s man, we now knew through Oshiomhole’s tribute that Abba Kyari was his boss as far back as 1973 at Zamfara Textile Mill in Kaduna.

In 1973, Obaseki was in Form 3 in Eghosa Anglican Grammar School. So, he has not in any way met Abba Kyari then.

I feel so sorry for Oshiomhole because the people with him, claiming to be his loyalists are his enemies. I can imagine what he must have gone through at the age of 68 going to courts, yet, the NEC meeting was the next day.

The long hours he must waited agonizing before they called him back at 4pm for ruling. The Appeal Court judge also told him that politicians should always learn to settle their quarrels without always bringing it to court.

That is the problem I am always having with Oshiomhole because he doesn’t remember. When a particular aspirant was leaving, they started throwing bombs all over Benin before he left.

When he was leaving the last time, some House of Assembly members followed him; today, they are completely politically eclipsed. Some political appointees’ also went with him but as I speak today, they have become political nonentities.

Click any of the icons below to share this post!

Tweet

WhatsApp

Email

