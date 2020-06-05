Idahosa Thanks Buhari, Says Oshiomhole Can’t Be Trusted – Edo 2020

Chief Charles Idahosa, a former Commissioner for Information and chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Edo state has expressed gratitude to President Muhammadu Buhari and Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, the national leader of the party for their intervention in the political imbroglio in Edo State ahead of the June 22 primaries.

Speaking in a chat with Daily Independent, Idahosa who also commended Governor Godwin Obaseki for listening to the wise counsel of party leaders and making peace moves, also lauded APC governors under the aegis of Progressives Governors Forum (PGF) for the brotherhood they displayed by rallying behind one of their own.

He however said despite the latest development, APC leaders in Edo state are not taking things for granted because Comrade Adams Oshiomhole, the party’s national chairman is not somebody that can be trusted.

Sponsored Video: MUST WATCH! Thanks for watching!

Idahosa, who was a former Political Adviser to Oshiomhole said the former labour leader and his loyalists in the Edo Peoples Movement (EPM) are determined to oust Obaseki, not because of non-performance but because he refused to share the state’s resources to them.

“It is a very welcome development and I am so happy with the unity exhibited by the APC governors. We are very happy that the governor listened to our wise counsel to go ahead and see Asiwaju Bola Tinubu in Lagos with his colleagues and they later went to Abuja to go and see Oshiomhole while Governor Obaseki went ahead to go and see Mr. President”.

“We saw our governor addressing the press at the Villa. We are also aware that the President eventually met with Oshiomhole to try as much as possible to settle the matter so that we can have peace in Edo. So, we are very happy and we congratulate our governor for going out to seek peace”.

“I also saw the governor yesterday at the national secretariat returning his forms and I listened to what he said. The issue is that Oshiomhole cannot be trusted and that is why we are not leaving anything to chance here in Edo. The governor has performed creditably well”.

“Even those fighting the governor under the acronym of Edo Peoples Movement (EPM) led by Oshiomhole have not accused him of non- performance. The only allegation they leveled against him was that he is not giving them money to share. If that is the only sin the governor has committed, not that he did not perform, we are very happy about that”.

“But the problem that we envisage and we are suspicious about is that Oshiomhole lies too much. Like I have always said, he lies from both sides of his mouth. He is not consistent; he will say something and do something else. So, when the Governor said Oshiomhole should excuse himself from the whole process, I totally agree with him. Oshiomhole cannot be a judge in his own matter”.

“Only a blind man that doesn’t know what he is doing in this country will say that he is not aware that Oshiomhole is the beginning, middle and the end of the crisis in APC Edo state chapter. So, how can he now be a judge in his own matter?”

“Who took our 14 legislators to Abuja, lodged them in hotels and was feeding them until the court stepped in and said they should leave the governor alone and that the State House of Assembly was duly inaugurated?” he asked.

Source:- Independent ng

Click any of the icons below to share this post!

Tweet

WhatsApp

Email

