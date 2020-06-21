Categories
channels tv News

[ICYMI] VIBEZ EP 26: Dbanj Demands N100m For Rape Allegations, EFCC Trails Hushpuppi, Others + More

‘Fall In Love’ Crooner, D’banj, has finally reacted to the allegations of rape levelled against him after weeks of silence.

Meanwhile, there have been some other shocking new developments to the case.

Also, another Nigerian singer who is in the eye of the storm is Naira Marley who defied the COVID-19 to hold a concert in Abuja.

Sponsored Video: MUST WATCH! Thanks for watching!

Catch all the juicy details of these stories and more on this episode of Vibez.

You won't see these cams anywhere! Only here, and it works! Nigerians are welcome too! Check it out!

Vibez is your weekly recap of the top moment in the world of showbiz.

Trending Now!  U.S., Russian Envoys To Discuss Arms Control In Austria Next Week – State Department

Leave a Reply

Naija singles are welcome! Find love here! Beautiful! Absolutely beautiful! Looking for love? Join in!

Ever taken a porn survey? Here's what it looks like!