ICT critical to SDGs, says govt

Modupe Elegushi

THE Federal Government has stated the im-portance of information communications technology (ICT) to the achievement of the UN Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

Pursuant to this, the Federal Ministry of Education has indicated that from next year all the 104 Unity Schools will participate in the First Lego League (FLL) National Robotics Championship Competition.

FLL was brought to the country by Coderina Education and Technology Foundation, a not-for-profit organisation supported by SAP.

Now in its sixth edition, this year’s competition has: “City Shaper’’ as its theme. It was organised by Coderina, in collaboration with the Ministry and the National Association of Proprietors of Private Schools (NAPPS) with support from SAP; National Information Technology Development Agency, (NITDA); Irish Aid and the Baze University in Abuja.

The Minister of State for Education, Chukwuemeka Nwajiuba, said the decision to allow unity schools’ participation is meant to strengthen critical and computational thinking among students.

