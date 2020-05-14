Ice Prince – “Stars And Light” ft. Ruby

We present to y’all this blazing rap track titled “Stars And Light” by Ice Prince Zamani.

Ice Prince – “Stars And Light” featuring Ruby… On today’s episode of Throwback songs is Ice Prince impressive rap track – ‘Stars And Light‘ off his 2013 music project ‘Fire Of Zamani‘ (Album). This track is the first on the 18 tracks masterpiece album that housed the following hits; ‘Aboki‘, ‘Gimme Dat‘ ft. Burna Boy, Yung L & Olamide, ‘Whiskey‘ ft. Sunny Nneji, ‘N Word‘ ft. AKA, Don Jazzy, ‘Komotion‘ ft. Wizkid, ‘I Swear‘ ft. French Montana to mention a few.

On this record Ice Prince told a story about what it takes to reach and meet up with the Fame/Spotlight… The sacrifices you have to make, meeting up family/love one’s exceptional/needs and keeping up with the World itself (Fans and the music Market).

This probably one of his Best Rap Tracks… Listen and Enjoy below while we anticipate the Come back of Ice Prince this year (2020)

