Former military president of Nigeria, Ibrahim Badamosi Babangida, has said that only a stupid soldier will think of coup.

Speaking on Channels Television, Babangida insisted that the mindset of soldiers has changed.

“I can tell you no that only a stupid soldier will think of a coup d’état because this is outside their head, it is no longer in their psyche.

“It is no longer acceptable in Africa and in the world generally, so he is intelligent enough to know that if he stages a coup, the country will be ostracised in the world community of nations.

“There can be an uprising in your own country, so it’s no longer fashionable,” IBB said.

Babaginda also said this generation was only interested in moving the country forward as a united entity.

“You cannot convince me that this country should break; I wouldn’t talk to you for a long time because I know people died trying to keep the country one, so my generation will insist this country remains one.

“There are 200 million people in this country and there are some people in my generation and the one after mine, who will always believe in this country and those generations, will move this country towards the required objective,” he added.

The post IBB Reveals Army Officers That Can Plan Coup In Nigeria appeared first on Naijaloaded | Nigeria’s Most Visited Music & Entertainment Website.

Share on: WhatsApp

Got gist? Call us on 08066255832 Share



Tweet



WhatsApp

Email





Like Loading...