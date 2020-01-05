IB Plc emerges best company in provision of clean, affordable energy

Our Reporter

INTERNATIONAL Breweries Plc (IB Plc), a member of AB InBev, has emerged as the Best Company in Provision of Clean and Affordable Energy at the 13th edition of the SERAS CSR Awards Africa 2019.

The company is the first brewery in Nigeria to use solar to power its operations. IB Plc was also nominated in other categories of the awards such as ‘Best Company in Poverty Eradication’, ‘SERAS Innovation Prize’, ‘Best Company in Provision of Water and Sanitation’ and the ‘Best New Entry.’

In a related development, International Breweries was also awarded “The Best Company in Environmental Sustainability” at the recently concluded Lagos PR Industry Gala & Awards (LAPRIGA).

According to the organisers, the awards were “in recognition of your initiatives in providing water, clean and affordable energy and climate action, as well as goals for economic growth and health”. In addition to being listed as part of the ‘Top 50 Brands Making a Difference in Nigeria’ in the Forbes magazine’s “Nigeria CSR & Sustainability Ranking 2019” the company also received the “Best Manufacturing in-house Legal Team Award” by The Nigerian Legal Awards.

Speaking on the awards, Legal and Corporate Affairs Director, International Breweries Plc , Otunba Michael Daramola said “We are elated to be recipients of these awards which recognises our humble efforts to live up to our overarching vision as a company: Bringing People Together for a Better World. As a responsible company, we will continue to cultivate sustainability practices in order to continue to contribute to the development of Nigeria and the UNSDGs while also minimising negative impact on the environment from our operations.”

