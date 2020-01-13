I Will Remain A Virgin For The Year 2020 – Ifu Ennada

Reality TV Star, Ifu Ennada has taken to her social media page to declare that she still remains a virgin, even in the year 2020.

The actress stated that she is continuing with her celibacy as no man made himself available to her.

Sharing a stunning photo of herself which happens to be her first in 2020, the reality star wrote:

“HNY to my Lovers that missed me! I was busy enjoying real life. I was also hoping to get some “Oko Nla” abi “Nla Kofe”, but sadly the future Husband Man didn’t make himself available. So 2020 I remain a Virgin, praise Jesus!”

