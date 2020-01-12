‘I went to Ijaiye for the story’

Dr. Olusegun Akinremi who wrote the play, Aaree Ona Kakanfo is a researcher of many years. He loves historical plays; he takes time to document the culture of his people. He was out in the field to work on the play to refresh people’s minds on the issues raised by the Ijaiye wars orchestrated by the misunderstanding between Alaafin Atiba and the generalissimo. With the war, Ijaiye, as a town went down in history as a forgotten town. Even today, it remains war-torn; neglected, discarded and desolate. People still believe that the aftereffect of the war, followed by a curse placed on the Ose river still haunts this place, still holds it back. He also spoke to Edozie Udeze.

Akinremi went into all these to situate this epic stage play which held people spellbound while the yuletide lasted. He said: “I am not only a researcher, I am an actor. This is a story of a warlord. We only and normally have one warlord in Yoruba at a time. Aaree Ona Kakanfo traditionally stands for culture and the beliefs of the people. He defends his people, no matter the circumstance or situation. He believes in truth, in transparency. He does not see anything wrong with the traditions of the people and so he fights to keep it at all times. He teaches us that some of the wrongs of the society these days happen because we allowed colonialism to erode what should hold dear to. The white manipulated us; took what was good here and gave us what is not good for us. Some of us have been blindfolded that we no longer value what we have as a people. Many of our people do not even know where they come from. I am from Imo, so my mother said. Some, I am from Ibadan, yet they do not know these places. It is very bad; quite unfortunate. People do not even know the taboos or the dos or don’ts of their people. They eat anything, they do anything and when they become sick they use Holy Ghost fire to fight what they do not know or have refused to know by tradition. It is not witches or wizards from their villages; they have only violated some don’ts from their people.

This is where we have found ourselves. And some of our actors and actresses these days are uncooked. They know next to nothing, yet they are stars or superstars.

Ijaye Town

This is so because any artiste or actor or actress that has never mounted the stage in his or her life is not complete, is yet to know what theatre is all about. There are two things here now; we are inviting Nigerians to come and watch this play on stage to see where we lost it and what we need to do to recapture our lost essences. Why did we throw away our cultures? We need to revive some of them. We need also to remind our actors and actress that it is time to go back to their roots to learn more about their cultures. It is not enough to be half baked or uncooked about what you do. Again, we are using this play to invite our audience back to the stage. This is so because the cinema culture is almost dead. Therefore live theatre, the stage has to come and we have to use remarkable plays such as this to open the way. It is the same faces you see in Yorubawood, Igbowood, Nollywood, even in the cinema. This has to change; there have to be varieties. This is what we stand for by using the Theatre to usher in this era of stage plays in Nigeria. You can’t beat stage plays. It is the best way to situate theatre and make people feel the impact of what you do. The message is instant. It is more effective and penetrating.

In fact, the message in Aaree Ona Kakanfo, says it all. This is time to show new faces and real actors on stage to make theatre real and vibrant. I took the story from the old Oyo Empire, the intrigues, the fantasies and the power plays in the whole scenario and the battle was finally staged at Ijaiye in Oyo State. From the current Alaafin of Oyo to the old ones, I extended my research far afield to situate an epic to help the people understand the origin and genesis of the Aaree in Yoruba history. It is not a myth; it is a fact of history. You saw all that on stage, didn’t you?

A performance reliving the prowess of Balogun Ibikunle

The modern Aaree is not fighting physical or combat wars. He only uses his mouth to defend the people, telling government not to victimize the people. It is okay. That is still part of it. He is doing it for the welfare of the people. The interest of the public is the concern of the Aaree in Yorubaland and that is exactly why you do not have two at the same time. When you are doing the wrong thing against the people, the Aaree speaks out boldly in defence of the people. Courage is part of his attributes, courage in the right places and in time of tyranny too. The Aaree of today in the person of Gani Adams has been very courageous. In fairness to him he has not been quiet. He has been talking in defence of the people where things are not normal. He is fit for the position; for the job. Aaree Gani Adams equally fits into this story in many ways. He is audacious. He does not run away from the people; from their needs and problems. You see, whoever takes up that position will fight and die for the people; for what he believes in. In fact, in what is right. That was what happened to Aaree M. K. O. Abiola. He did not give up on his right or on what the people gave him as his mandate. He faced the government and even some people told him to drop his mandate and he said no. He therefore died for it. The same thing is what the current Aaree is doing to stand for truth and fairness. We will restage it on stage by October 1 and then make it a national play. By that time it will come in English for the purpose of a larger audience. The lesson and message will then be taken beyond Lagos and the National Theatre.

