“I Went To China To Play For Money” – Odion Ighalo Reveals

Ex-Super Eagles striker Odion Ighalo has revealed that he left Watford for China because of money.

Ighalo in January 2017 left Watford where he had played for two and a half years for Chinese side Changchun Yatai who paid a reported £20 million.

The former Premier League star revealed that he moved to China because of the £20 million Changchun Yatai were ready to pay for him.

The 30-year-old revealed that he had offers from other English sides, Crystal Palace and West Brom who were not ready to meet Watford’s valuation of him.

“There’s lot of reasons I went there [China]. I wasn’t playing much in Watford and I did not want to keep sitting on the bench,”Ighalo told the Watford Observer. “Watford fans don’t know it but I had an offer from Crystal Palace on the table and West Bromwich but the club was looking for big money and that’s why I accepted Changchun Yatai at the time. “So, instead of me sitting down there and not playing I had to move. When the opportunity came for me I accepted it because China could pay what Watford wanted. “But this is past tense now. I am happy and Watford are happy because they made a lot of money with me. And they are still my team in the Premier League.” “I don’t know about other players. Maybe they go there for different ambitions. Me? Yes, I went there for the money I am honest but I don’t know why other players go there for,”

Ighalo also said.

Ighalo also said he has no regrets over his move to China where the league has continued to grow.

“Before I went there, people said a lot of negative things about the Chinese League but when I went there I saw a different game,”

He said.

“The league is really growing, they have a lot of foreign coaches and players who improve the league. “All I can say is that the Chinese Super League is improving every day and I am very happy about my choice. Regrets? No everything is going well, I am happy there and working hard.”

