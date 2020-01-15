“I Was Sick For Days But I’m Okay Now”- Don Jazzy Reassures Fans

Mavin boss, Don Jazzy has revealed the reason for his inactivity on social media.

Don Jazzy who is an active user of social media was inactive for a while and fans feared something might have happened to him. Turns out he was a bit under the weather and decided to take a rest from social media. He took to his Instagram page to announce this with a cute picture to assure fans that he is doing okay.

According to the Mavin boss, he was sick for a couple of days and has completely recovered He wrote, The watch is dead. No time to check time. Been sick for a couple of days. Told myself I have to get out the bed today coz I don’t need that break dance this year. I’m strong now we thank GOD. Back in my fave slippers.

See his post below:

