Triple MG boss, Ubi Franklin has dropped a few gems for young people who are struggling with depression.

Taking to his Instagram page Ubi reacted to a tweet that talked about how people in their 20s become depressed because they feel they haven’t achieved anything. “People in their early 20s are getting depressed because they “haven’t achieved anything”. They are the generation with virtual neighbours who are seemingly conquering the world everyday. We’ve gone from comparing ourselves to those on our streets to strangers on our Instagram.”

According to Ubi, people who hail others on social media are dependent on other people for survival so no one should let any other person hurry them. Ubi speaking from experience said he feels confused about life sometimes and all he does is reminisce on the good, the bad, and the ugly. He wrote: Respect yourself and Keep pushing. Some people you hail on social media depend on one chairman somewhere for survival and the chairman has another chairman.

Sponsored Video: MUST WATCH! Thanks for watching!

Don’t let anyone hurry you ?? we don’t put everything that happens to us on social media so don’t look at other people thinking everything is going good for them. I wake up somedays very confused about life and all I do is Reminise On the good and the bad and keep it moving. Stay safe out there

The post “I Wake Up Somedays Very Confused About Life – Ubi Franklin Shares Thoughts appeared first on tooXclusive.

Click any of the icons below to share this post!

Tweet

WhatsApp

Email

