I Stole My Client’s Pant For Money Ritual – Vulcaniser Confesses In Ogun (Photo)

Operatives of the Ogun State Command of the Nigeria Police have arrested a 22-year-old vulcanizer, Dele Ope, for allegedly stealing a pant of her client for money ritual, Vanguard reports.

The Police Public Relations Officer, Ogun State command, DSP Abimbola Oyeyemi, who revealed this in a statement issued in Abeokuta on Sunday, said the suspect was arrested following a report by a woman (name withheld) who reported at Warewa Division of the State Police command that she discovered that her car tyre has been deflated when she wanted to go out.

She added that this necessitated the woman to invite the suspect who is a vulcaniser to fix the tyre in her house.

Sponsored Video: MUST WATCH! Thanks for watching!

“After fixing the tyre and left, she discovered that her pant that was spread on a rope within the compound has been missing”.

“Since the vulcaniser was the only person who came to the compound, she went round in search of him but he is nowhere to be found”.

“Upon the report, the DPO Warewa Division, SP Folake Afeniforo detailed detectives to the area where the suspect was traced and arrested”.

“His house was quickly searched and the woman’s pant was recovered there”.

“On interrogation, the suspect confessed to have stolen the pant with the intention of taking it to a herbalist for money ritual”.

Oyeyemi added that the Commissioner of Police, CP Kenneth Ebrimson has ordered that the suspect be charged to court as soon as investigation is concluded.

Click any of the icons below to share this post!

Tweet

WhatsApp

Email

