“I Record Over 100 Complete Songs In A Month” – Fireboy

YBNL singer, Fireboy has made a very interesting statement about how he makes music.

Fireboy stormed the music scene with his debut album “Laughter Tears & Goosebumps” and since then, Nigerians have been in awe of his musical prowess and how he is able to come up with meaningful lyrics. Fireboy who just released his first single of the year, “New York City Girl” made a very interesting statement about how he makes music.

In a revet interview with OAP, Dotun, Fireboy revealed that he records up to 10 songs per week. He added that these songs are not half recorded songs but complete hit songs. Dotun made some calculations and concluded that he records over 100 songs per month and he agreed.

Watch the interview below:

View this post on Instagram FireBoy insists he records over 100 completed songs in a month A post shared by Naijaeverything Entertainment (@naijaeverything) on Jun 23, 2020 at 12:02pm PDT

