I Only Did One Round’ – 20-year-old Fulani Herdsman Who Raped Ebonyi Woman To Death Begs

A 20-year-old herdsman, who allegedly raped a 54-year-old woman to death at Ugwulangwu in Ohaozara Local Government Area of Ebonyi State, has confessed to the crime, TheNation has reported.

The suspect identified as Laulo Isa, Nasarawa State indigene was paraded by the police on Tuesday. He said he only forcefully slept with the victim, one Mary Okereke once, before she collapsed and died.

He claimed that he was under the influence of alcohol when he committed the act, adding that he had no plan to rape the woman but when she insulted him after rejecting his sexual advances, he got angry and committed the act.

Sponsored Video: MUST WATCH! Thanks for watching!

He said,

“I’m Laulo Isa. I’m from Nasarawa State. I came to work here in Ebonyi,” he said. “I was seriously drunk and saw a woman in the night walking along the road.

I approached her for sex and she started abusing me.

“We started abusing ourselves and I immediately pounced on her and she started struggling with me to free herself. I was seriously drunk at that time.

”As I was on her, a man who was passing flashed his torchlight on me and I ran away.

“I don’t know whether I was having sex with her but she was on the ground with me. I did not hit her with any object but I had sex with her for one round. We were both on the ground when a man flashed some light on me and I ran away.

“I am not happy with what I did and I want to die. I want to die! I want to die!! I have never done this type of thing since God created me on this earth. I am begging for forgiveness.”

The state Commissioner of Police, Awotunde Awosola, told reporters that the suspect will be prosecuted for the crime.

“On December 28, 2019, at about 8 pm, one Laulo Isa, a Fulani herdsman aged 20 years, accosted and waylaid one 54-year-old Mary Okereke on Ufuezeraku Ugwulangwu road in Ohaozara Local Government Area,” the police boss stated

Click any of the icons below to share this post!

Tweet

WhatsApp

Email

