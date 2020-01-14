I Made A Mistake Saying I’m HIV Positive – Dancer, James Brown Debunks Earlier Claim Of Being Positive With The Virus

Nigerian dancer, James Brown of ‘They Didn’t Caught Me’ fame has debunked his earlier claim of being HIV positive.

Recall that the dancer went public with claim of being positive with the virus after being arrested alongside 46 other men accused of being homosexuals in Lagos.

In an Instastory post James Brown shared, he insinuated he made claims of being HIV positive to evade being arrested. He also revealed that he is now being haunted by it.

James Brown wrote;

