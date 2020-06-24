“I Have The Biggest Heart, Don’t Be So Quick To Judge Me” – Bobrisky

encouraged his fans and followers not to be too quick to judge him because he has the biggest heart.

Bobrisky who claims he has the “biggest heart ever” said they should wait to meet him first before they judge him. He added that he can remove his eye for anyone who needs it.

Nigerian Barbie as he calls himself, added that he gets crazy when he is angry but once he lets it out, everything is back to normal.

He Wrote;

“I have d biggest heart ever!!! Wait till u meet me. Don’t be so quick to judge me.

Me that can remove my eye for u if needed. I might be crazy when am upset but d moment I let my anger out we are friends again”.

