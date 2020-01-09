I Have No Regret Contesting Against APC – Okorocha’s In-Law, Nwosu

Okorocha’s in-law, Mr Uche Nwosu has said he has no regrets contesting against APC at the time he did.

Former Imo Action Alliance governorship candidate, Mr Uche Nwosu, says he has no regret for accepting Rochas Okoracha’s support to contest against the All Progressives Congress during the last governorship election in the state.

Nwosu, who recently returned to the APC along with his supporters, spoke on Wednesday in Abuja.

He, however, denied the insinuation that Okorocha gave him the support to run for governorship during the last elections because he was his in-law.

He explained that he has no regret dumping APC to go and contest under the AA in the last election.

He said, “Okorocha gave me the opportunity to run not because I am his in-law but because he deems me fit because of my performance and capability.

“When I was commissioner for land in Imo, I was not his in-law. That time I initiated the urban renewal that we had in Imo.

“For me, I don’t have any regret for what happened during the elections. If tomorrow you call me again, I will still be loyal to Okorocha not only being my in-law.

“I have worked with him from school days to date. Being his in-law is not the problem; for me, it is the privilege to serve Imo people.”

