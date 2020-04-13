” I Have Lost So Much Money & Deals Because Of The Global Lockdown – Seyi Shay Laments

Nigerian singer, Seyi Shay has lamented over how the global lockdown has affected her financially.

The singer took to her Twitter page to reveal that she has been greatly affected by the lockdown and can’t even reveal how much she last lost. She added that she has lost shows both local and international, endorsements and deals all because of the coronavirus pandemic. She becomes the latest artiste to cry about how the pandemic has affected her financially after Davido revealed that he has been spending his savings.

I don’t even wanna talk about how much money ive lost cos of this global lockdown ! Shows, endorsements, deals!!!! I pray The Almighty restores EVERYTHING that my fellow artistes and YOU have lost ! hands #weshallovercome Noone wants to talk about it, but me i go talk am ooo! This is real inside life. This sucks!! Plenty work and gigs locally and internationally CANCELLED! God when Loudly #weshallovercome ko ni da fun corona virus!

