Former BBNaija reality TV show, Khloe has stated that she has already failed the year 2020.

She made this known on Instastories showing a screenshot of her reply to a post from someone pledging never to masturbate in the year 2020.

See what she posted below:-

The post "I Have Failed 2020 Already" – BBNaija's Khloe Says After Doing This Shocking Thing appeared first on Naijaloaded | Nigeria's Most Visited Music & Entertainment Website.

