I have accepted my fate, says Ihedioha

By Damian Duruiheoma, Owerri

Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Governorship candidate Emeka Ihedioha stated he has accepted his fate following Tuesday’s Supreme Court judgment sacking him as Governor of Imo State.

He described the judgement as a rude shock and surprise, adding it was also unfair, unjust and did not reflect the voting that took place during the elections.

He added that the facts on ground, legal precedence and clear verdict of Imo People on March 9 2019, that returned him as governor with the highest valid votes of 273,404 were not put into consideration by the Apex Court in the judgement.

In a statement he personally issued on Wednesday, Ihedioha lamented that the mandate freely given to him as Governor and Engr. Gerald Irona as Deputy Governor had been truncated and cut short by the Supreme Court, in contravention of the will of the people.

The statement reads in part, “No doubt, yesterday’s Supreme Court verdict, came to us as a rude shock and surprise considering the facts on ground, legal precedence and clear verdict of Imo People on March 9 2019, that returned me as Governor with the highest valid votes of 273,404.

“I do not agree with the judgement of the Supreme Court. I think it is unfair, unjust and does not reflect the voting that took place during the elections. It also didn’t take care of the sensibilities of the people of Imo State. But as true democrats, Engr Gerald Irona and I have no option but to respect the outcome of that judgement”.

Ihedioha, who said he had accepted his fate, added that he had put machinery in motion to hand-over the reins of office to the APC Candidate as the the next governor of Imo State.

“This will be coordinated by the Secretary to the State Government. I therefore direct all members of Imo State Expanded Executive Council, and all political appointees to write their handing-over notes and to return all government properties in their custody, forthwith. I shall not be party to pilfering of Government property or funds.

“May we use this opportunity to express our gratitude to God for the opportunity to serve, within the short period he granted us. We sincerely appreciate you for all your solidarity and goodwill. We made our mark.

“Rebuilding our dear state is neither easy nor personal, but a task undertaken for our today and tomorrow.

“I thank you all for your support which saw us achieve so much and reversed the negative trajectory of Imo State within a space of seven months. It is significant to note that Imo State was looking good again. We were declared the least corrupt State in the Country, the fastest state growing economy in Nigeria and the most improved, in terms of the deployment of Information Technology in service delivery. Our infrastructure was significantly coming to life, civil servants and pensioners were now being paid as and when due and optimism returned to Imo State. It is on record that we were acclaimed as the most sports and diaspora friendly state.

“Most importantly we returned life and activities to our local governments. Yes we had good plans to make Imo the centre piece of commerce, industry, technology, tourism by providing good leadership and first class infrastructure. Under our watch, Imo became safe with our systematic approach to securing lives and property.

“All these were made possible by your prayers, support and sacrifices”, he said.

Share on: WhatsApp

Got gist? Call us on 08066255832 Share



Tweet



WhatsApp

Email





Like Loading...