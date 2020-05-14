‘I Get Upset When People Assume I Am A Yoruba Demon’ – BBNaija Star, Tobi Speaks

Big Brother Naija reality TV star, model and actor, Tobi Bakre has expressed his displeasure over being referred to as a ‘Yoruba Demon’.
The former Big Brother Naija housemate stated this while sharing a picture on the social media platform.
Tobi said it really gets on his nerves whenever people tag him a ‘Yoruba Demon’, whether they said it jokingly or not.
“I get upset when people see me and just assume ‘Yoruba Demon. Then i see pictures like this, sigh No wonder”, he captioned the picture of him wearing a green suit.
MUST READ: Do you want to die in silence, when you know your problem can be solved in 24hhours? Do you believe? Check to know more!