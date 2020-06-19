“I Don’t Show Off My Wealth On Social Media Because I’m Not Loud & Proud” – Seyi Shay

Nigerian sensational singer, Seyi Shay has spoken on why she rarely flaunts her wealth like other celebrities.

While other celebrities like to show off their wealth and daily activities on the gram, Seyi said she would rather not do that. The singer who recently had her social media account hacked and nudes shared took to her Instagram story to speak on why she doesn’t indulge in such. According to her, she gets asked frequently why she doesn’t like to speak about her wealth even when she is loaded. Seyi said she isn’t loud or proud and prefers to keep her wealth on a lowkey and added that she finds it tacky to flaunt on social media.

