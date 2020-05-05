I didn’t link Kano deaths with COVID-19, Gwarzo recants

By Kolade Adeyemi, Kano

Leader of the Ministerial Task Team on COVID-19 in Kano, Dr. Nasiru Sani Gwarzo has denied linking the mass deaths in Kano to COVID-19.

Gwarzo, in a bizarre u-turn, claimed he was quoted out of context by the media.

The Nation reports Gwarzo had said in an interview with reporters on Monday : “With the preliminary report, most of the deaths recorded of recent and test carried out indicated that Corona virus is the cause.

“Hence before the final reports, which would be ready in the next one week or few days, it is necessary for people of the state to wake up from their slumber that this is a serious issue at hand.”

He had explained that the recent spike in deaths in the state, with the verbal autopsy and test carried out, established that COVID-19 was the main cause.

However, speaking during the Kano COVID-19 Task Force press briefing at Africa House, Government House, Gwarzo said experts undertaking verbal autopsy for those involved in Kano “mysterious deaths,” were yet to conclude their assignment.

He noted that it would have been wrong of him to preempt the report of the medical experts.

According to him: “Some of the national dailies reported a percentage of people that died of COVID-19 in the state, that is not true.

“The state is doing verbal autopsy and the result is not out.

“I want to use this opportunity to reiterate that the newspaper reports were wrong and absolutely wrong.”

He added: “It is not the responsibility of the Ministerial Task Team to announce the result of the findings, it is the state government’s responsibility to do so.”

Gwarzo also conveyed the goodwill message of the Minister of Health to Governor Abdullahi Umar Ganduje, describing his zeal in fighting the COVID-19 pandemic as worthy of emulation.

According to him, the Federal Government through the Ministry of Health, has donated four ambulances, ventilators, oxygen concentrators, and 200 pieces of Personal Protection Equipment (PPE) to Kano state government.

Ganduje appreciated President Muhammadu Buhari​ for his prompt response to calls of stakeholders and members of National Assembly to give Kano the special attention that it deserves in the fight against COVID-19.

Ganduje also commended President Buhari for ensuring the NCDC Test Centre at Aminu Kano Teaching Hospitals (AKTH) is now working 100 per cent.

He added that Kano has three test centres, including the Bayero University Kano (BUK) test centre and the Mobile test centre at Muhammadu Buhari Specialist hospital, donated by Alhaji Aliko Dangote.

He also expressed appreciation to Aliko Dangote and the chairman of BUA Group, Alhaji Abdulsamad Isiyaku Rabi’u for donating generously to the fight against COVID-19 in the state.

