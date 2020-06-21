“I Can No Longer Take This Toxic Relationship ” -DJ Cuppy Cries Out As She Dumps Arsenal

Nigerian disk jockey, Cuppy, has broken off her six years relationship with London Football club Arsenal FC.

The “Gelato” crooner had taken to her Twitter page a day before the match to announce that she would leave the club the minute they lose their match against Brighton. “If @Arsenal lose today, NOBODY on Twitter should beg me to stay o! ? #BHAARS #COYG”

If @Arsenal lose today, NOBODY on Twitter should beg me to stay o! ? #BHAARS #COYG — Cuppy (@cuppymusic) June 20, 2020

Unfortunately, at the end of the match, Arsenal had conceded two late goals to lose against Brighton handing them their second defeat since the restart of the English Premier League (EPL). Cuppy, expressed disappointment over the loss while stating that she could no longer stay in a “toxic” relationship with the club. “Official @Arsenal Breakup Statement From Florence Ifeoluwa Cuppy Otedola,” she captioned the tweet.

Official @Arsenal Breakup Statement From Florence Ifeoluwa Cuppy Otedola ?? pic.twitter.com/FfFzHc30P9 — Cuppy (@cuppymusic) June 20, 2020

It’s not me, it’s you ? Only so much heartbreak a girl can take @Arsenal… I can no longer stay in this toxic relationship. I’m sorry. pic.twitter.com/xekOV44TTW — Cuppy (@cuppymusic) June 20, 2020

