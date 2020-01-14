I Called My Girlfriend With Another Number & Wooed Her, Her Response Broke My Heart – Man Laments

Hi guys,

So I’ll be very direct and summarize this as possible. But please bear with me if I get carried away…

I’ve been been dating my girlfriend for a year now and we are very serious and I’m even considering proposing to her, but we are not based in the same town.

So I called her with another number last night, she couldn’t recognize my voice cause I sounded different, so I decided to play around cause we gist and make fun of each other a lot. So I acted like I was someone who got her number and is trying to toast her.

She asked who was speaking and I said Victor, that I got her number when I saw her in the bank, we were on the same queue.

So I copied her number from her teller, she laughed and all, so after all the lines I poured out, she was just laughing and flowing along, so I asked if we could see that night, but she said it was late but I had to persuade her.

So she agreed that I instead come to her place to see her.

“This is someone she hasn’t met before and she agreed for him to come see her at her place, in the night for that matter”.

So I asked for her address and she gave out her real address, asked if she has a boyfriend and she said yes but we ain’t in the same town.

I got upset and had to open up and ask why she’s cheating on her guy? At this point she was mute and ended the call. I called back but she didn’t answer anymore.

So I just dropped a message on WhatsApp that I was disappointed.

Her reply was devastating.

She wrote:-

“keep your disappointment in your pocket.

Don’t even get me more angry.

Just do yourself a favor by not ever mentioning me in your mouth again.

Remove everything that has to do with me in your phone and life.

Rubbish.

No be only disappointment.

Grow up.

Comot for my front make I see road jor…”

I haven’t replied her yet, don’t even know what to say to her right now, thought about calling her but my brother told me not to, that I should just free her.

Please Guys What Should I Do?

