Nigerian singer, D’Banj has reacted to reports that he had his rape accuser arrested by the Nigerian police.

The singer who has been in the news for the wrong reasons after he was accused of rape by one miss Seyitan for raping her back in 2018. Shortly after these allegations surfaced on social media, they were reports that he arrested Seyitan, made her sleep in a cell with criminals, and also forced her to reenact her statement had caused outrage on the internet. The singer was also said to have made her promote his new music on her social media pages and deleted her tweets which accused him of the crime.

However, in a new video posted via his Instagram page, an unbothered D’Banj danced to his track “Olorun Maje” mocking those who accused him of rape. He stated that he is innocent until proven guilty. He wrote: “Innocent until proven guilty…., STOP SOCIAL MEDIA TRIAL ????????? #SAY NO TO RAPE AND HUMAN RIGHTS VIOLATION”

The post "I Am Innocent Until Proven Guilty" -D'Banj Unconcerned About Rape Allegations appeared first on tooXclusive.

