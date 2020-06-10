I Am Aregbesola’s Leader, There Is No Cold War Between Us – Bola Tinubu

National leader of the All Progressives Congress, Bola Tinubu has rubbished reports that there is a cold war between him and the Minister of Interior, Ogbeni Rauf Aregbesola.
Reacting in a statement released on his Twitter page, Tinubu said he is Aregbesola’s leader as such, no such thing as war exists between them.
Read full statement below:
- Today, the Governor’s Advisory Council, the highest decision-making body within the All Progressives Congress in Lagos State, passed a resolution calling for the disbandment of all factional groups within the party.
- This was to promote discipline, harmony and cohesion and engender party supremacy. The APC is one united political family in Lagos.
- Our attention has, however, been drawn to a report in an online newspaper alleging that the GAC’s appropriate and candid resolution had worsened a phantom cold war between Asiwaju Bola Tinubu and the Minister of Interior, Ogbeni Rauf Aregbesola.
- This is a figment of the imagination of the news organization that authored the report. Asiwaju Tinubu remains Ogbeni Aregbesola’s leader. The former governor of Osun State has been unswervingly & wholly committed to the progressive ideology of the Tinubu political family.
- There is no war, cold or hot, between them. There has never been and there will never be. Asiwaju believes in him and he believes in the APC leader.
- Our political family remains strong. And we are staying focused in our commitment to building and maintaining a cohesive political party.
- The GAC is a very strong body within the APC leadership structure in Lagos. Its resolution is not targeted at any particular individual or collection of individuals.
- The resolution was to restate the often-stated position that the only group known to us is APC and not any of the factional groups. It was to renew the commitment to APC and its unity.
- Ogbeni Aregbesola is a strong member of the political family. The GAC position does not imply any division within the group. The resolution is well-meaning and should not be misinterpreted.
- To do so impulsively as the authors of the report has done is to take the frontier of reporting away from facts to the realm of groundless speculations.