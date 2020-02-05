I Am 53% Nigerian – Lil Wayne Reveals

A video making rounds online captured moment American superstar rapper, Lil Wayne disclosed he is 53% Nigerian.

According to the rapper, he got to know about his Nigerian side after a genealogy search was conducted by a website he shared some of his details on.

Lil Wayne who jokingly said he is going to have a talk with his mum, added that he has to see what Nigeria looks like.

Late last year, the rapper revealed plans to come to Nigeria which made girls show their interest in the rapper promising to offer themselves to him.

In the video, an interviewer asked the rapper to name countries he has never been to but would like to visit. The Lollipop crooner then said he would like to visit Nigeria. Speaking further, he said he has heard that the country is lit.