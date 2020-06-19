Hushpuppi: Not All Nigerians Abroad Are Fraudulent – Abike Dabiri

The Chairman of the Nigerians in Diaspora Commission, Abike Dabiri-Erewa, says not all Nigerians succeeding abroad are engaging in fraudulent activities.

Dabiri-Erewa was reacting to a fraud allegation levelled against Ramoni Igbalode, aka Ray Hushpuppi by the Federal Bureau of Investigation.

The PUNCH had earlier reported that the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission said it was working with the FBI to trace the victims of the suspect.

“Nigeria’s most-wanted hacker, Ramoni Igbalode, alias Ray hushpuppi, recently arrested by the International Police and the FBI, has considerable cases of cybercrimes being investigated by the EFCC.

“The commission is engaging with the FBI in tracing victims of his fraudulent transactions and other fraudsters having direct involvement with him. Local cybercriminals with money laundering networks with him are also being investigated,” EFCC said in a statement.

Reacting on Thursday via Twitter, the NIDCOM boss wrote, “Allegations against Ramoni Igbalode aka Hushpuppi running into millions in fraud. I stress again, not a yardstick to judge Nigerians excelling abroad. One bad apple should indeed not spoil the whole bunch.”

Also, the Commission wrote, “We await EFCC’s further and thorough investigation as well as further updates on the case. We advise and urge Nigerians abroad to be law-abiding citizens, be good ambassadors, and not tarnish the image of the country.”

The suspected fraudster was arrested on June 10, 2020 in the United Arab Emirates in connection with a $35m ventilator scam

