Hushpuppi And His Gang Were Planning A $435m Cyber Heist Before They Were Busted

Brigadier Jamal Salem Al Jallaf, Director of Criminal Investigation Department (CID) at Dubai Police said Hushpuppi and his gang were planning a $435million cyber fraud on a global scale, before they were busted.

Al Jallaf told Gulf Today, that the simultaneous raids of Hushpuppi and his gang yielded incriminating documents, which have since been confiscated.

Both Gulf Today and UAE National published salacious details of the arrests of the 12-man gang of fraudsters, led by Raymond Igbalode Abbas, also known as Hushpuppi.

Also arrested with him was Olalekan Jacob Ponle aka “Woodberry”, along with ten other cybercriminals in a special operation.

Here is the story as published by Golf Today:

Dubbed “Fox Hunt 2”, the operation took down the suspects for committing crimes outside the UAE, including money-laundering, cyber fraud, hacking, criminal impersonating, scamming individuals, banking fraud and identity theft.

Lt. General Abdullah Khalifa Al Marri, the Commander-in-chief of Dubai Police, said the arrest of ‘Hushpuppi’, ‘Woodberry’ and ten gang members involved in money laundering and cyber fraud activities, is another achievement added to the proud record of Dubai police in ensuring the emirate’s security and safety as well as preserving people’s money and property.

“Similar to operation ‘Fox Hunt 1’ that took down an African gang of nine online scammers last February, Op ‘Fox Hunt 2’ is another painful hit to cybercriminals who try to mess with the world’s security and safety,” he said.

Al Marri further reaffirmed the force’s commitment to foiling cyber fraud and online scams using the latest technology.

“As criminals constantly change their criminal methods, Dubai Police work tirelessly to qualify elites of officers and employees specialised in facilitating the latest technologies to tackle emerging and transnational organised crime,” he said.

The commander-in-chief of Dubai Police also praised the tremendous efforts made by the force’s teams who arrested the suspects and mastered the use of modern technologies.

After conducting further investigations and analysing confiscated electronic devices, Dubai Police investigators uncovered sensitive information mined by the suspects on individuals and companies overseas including bank accounts and fake credit cards as well as documents and files condemning the gangs’ illegal activities.

Synchronised Raids

According to Expert Major General Khalil Ibrahim Al Mansouri, Assistant Commander-in-Chief for Criminal Investigation Affairs, the suspects were caught in a series of synchronised raids by six SWAT teams from Dubai Police.

“The operation was carried out in a highly professional manner in terms of planning and execution as well as setting a zero hour to take down all gang members in the same time,” Al Mansouri said.

Al Mansouri said the operation foiled the gang’s bid to deceive many people from around the world and steal their money.

He also lauded the efforts of the task force assigned to the case.

“The investigation teams at Dubai Police have done a great job in utilising AI-based technologies, including the Criminal Data Analysis Centre at Dubai Police, to track down the cyber fraudsters,” Al Mansouri said.

Revealing the operation’s details, Brigadier Jamal Salem Al Jallaf, Director of Criminal Investigation Department (CID) at Dubai Police, said that upon receiving the security intel about an African gang involved in money-laundering and cyber fraud, an investigation team was formed to track down the suspects, make the arrest and put an end to the gang’s illegal activities that have been badly affecting individuals and companies overseas and targeting their bank accounts and credit cards.

“After verifying available information, the team has started to track the gang including “Hushpuppi”, who celebrated his wealth via social media platform, under a businessman façade, in an attempt to lure victims from all over the world,” Al Jallaf said.

Al Jallaf said the anti-cybercrime task force was able to track the gang members and detect their criminal activities including creating fake accounts on social media website with fake nicknames, hacking corporate emails to deceive clients into making money transfers to the gang’s bank accounts.

“The suspects also targeted victims overseas by creating fake websites for well-known companies and banks in a bid to steal victims’ credit card information and then launder the stolen money,” Al Jallaf continued.

Fox Hunt 1

Last February, Dubai Police arrested an African gang of nine fraudsters specialised in cyber scam after they had run 81 fake business across 18 countries around the world.

Dubbed “Fox Hunt 1” the operation revealed a hidden online fraud network that deceived victims into transferring money in return of job opportunities. The gang used multiple bank accounts to make money transfers and deposits totalling more than Dhs32 million ($8.7 million)

The operation prevented the gang from abusing 800,000 email addresses and foiled their bid to steal Dhs4 billion ($1.08 billion).

