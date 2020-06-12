Husband Discovers That His New Wife Is A Man Two Days After Their Wedding

The story of an Indonesian man Muh who “divorced” his wife two days after their wedding after finding out she is a man has gone viral.

It is gathered Muh met his wife Mita on Facebook about a month ago and they began dating online.

The two later met in real life and went out for coffee and an unsuspecting Muh fell in love with Mita whom he described as “beautiful and graceful.”

After weeks of dating, he proposed to her and she accepted immediately.

The 31-year-old then told his family about his plans to marry Mita. His parents visited Mita’s house to deliver the dowry, as is customary. The 20 million rupiah ($1,430) offered by his family was considered a considerable dowry.

The couple married at the Office of Religious Affairs in Kediri District, Indonesia’s Central Java on June 2nd.

Even though the 25-year-old had most of her face covered on the big day, no one thought she looked suspicious, as her face cover was traditional for a bride. Their wedding was attended by religious leaders from around the region, none of which had any suspicions about the bride’s gender.

Muh didn’t suspect a thing when he was turned down by his bride on their wedding night when he tried to consummate their marriage.

However, his suspicions began to rise when the same thing happened on his next attempt.

After the third night passed without any “action”, Muh started doing some investigation, asking around about his wife, and was shocked to learn that Mita was actually a man.

It remains unclear how Mita found out her deception had been found out by her new husband but when Muh came home to confront her, she had already left.

Enraged, Muh told his family the truth and immediately divorced his “wife”.

Feeling cheated by the person he had thought his soul mate, he also notified the police about Mita’s deception and accused her of being a fraud.

Police quickly found and arrested the 25-year-old, who turned out to be a man named Adi. It’s unclear if he will have to face charges, or what punishment he stands to receive.

Muh and Mita’s marriage broke the record for the shortest union ever recorded in Indonesia’s West Lombok region

Source:- The Guardian

