How We Terrorized Taraba, Abducted Many For Ransoms – Notorious Kidnap Suspects Confess

Five suspects arrested for robbery, kidnapping and murder in Taraba State have owned up to the various roles they played in the criminal acts, PUNCH Metro reports.

The suspects are Daniel Ihyar, Saheed Yakubu, Felix Agrema, Teitase Nyenkwa and Lukman Musa.

They were arrested recently in different locations by operatives of the Inspector-General of Police Intelligence Response Team.

City Round learnt that the suspects were members of various gangs that sprung up in the wake of clashes between Jukun and Tiv people in the state.

It was gathered the rising spate of kidnappings, armed robbery and murder perpetrated by the criminals made concerned locals to petition the Inspector-General of Police, Mohammed Adamu.

The IG was said to have deployed the IRT team led by DCP Abba Kyari to track down the gangsters.

It was learnt that the most notorious gang terrorising the state was headed by a fleeing 27-year-old man, identified as Joe Agrema, who is on police wanted list. Joe is said to be Felix’s elder brother.

He reportedly had about 10 AK-47 rifles in his armoury and led large members who carried out kidnapping, armed robbery and murder within Southern Taraba.

A police source stated that Joe, a Tiv, is highly feared by the Jukun people and his tribesmen. He reportedly threatened to kill anyone who condemned his criminal activities.

“Few weeks into the deployment of the detectives, four of Joe’s men, including his younger brother and two of his informants who monitored his victims, were arrested. They all confessed to the crime. Ihyar said Joe plotted to kill him because he left his gang to form his own,” a source told City Round.

Speaking during the week on his role as an informant to Joe, Yakubu explained that the kingpin paid him N10,000 for any assignment he carried out.

The 20-year-old suspect said the gang once killed a wrong target during an operation, an occurrence that angered Joe.

